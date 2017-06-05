World Environment Day: Modi reaffirms commitment to nurturing planet

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the need for nurturing a better planet on World Environment Day on Moday.
He also saluted those working towards protecting the environment.
Modi said this year's theme of 'connecting people to nature' was nothing but a way of "getting connected with ourselves".
"World Environment Day is the right time to reaffirm our commitment to protecting our environment and nurturing a better planet," he tweeted.
"We salute the will & determination of all those individuals & organisations working towards protecting the environment," he added in another tweet.
Last week, after President Donald Trump announced the withdrawal of the US from the Paris climate deal, Modi had said the present generation should not snatch the right of the future generations to a clean and healthy earth.
#WorldEnviromentDay is the right time to reaffirm our commitment to protecting our environment and nurturing a better planet. pic.twitter.com/DE3dnrX6L2— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2017
