World Environment Day: Modi reaffirms commitment to nurturing planet

The theme of 'connecting people to nature' - a way of 'getting connected with ourselves': Modi

Prime Minister emphasised the need for nurturing a better planet on on Moday.



He also saluted those working towards protecting the environment.



Modi said this year's theme of 'connecting people to nature' was nothing but a way of "getting connected with ourselves".



" is the right time to reaffirm our commitment to protecting our environment and nurturing a better planet," he tweeted.



"We salute the will & determination of all those individuals & organisations working towards protecting the environment," he added in another tweet.





#WorldEnviromentDay is the right time to reaffirm our commitment to protecting our environment and nurturing a better planet. pic.twitter.com/DE3dnrX6L2 — (@narendramodi) June 5, 2017

Press Trust of India

Last week, after announced the withdrawal of the US from the Paris climate deal, Modi had said the present generation should not snatch the right of the future generations to a clean and healthy earth.