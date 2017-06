On the World Environment Day, Prime Minister on Monday pitched for efforts to save the nature for the future generations as he noted that the entire world is looking towards India in this regard. He said the is a big issue and the youth of the country need to be aware about this so that the environment can be saved.

“Today is the and our music, our art tell us to conserve environment also,” said while addressing the 5th International Convention of (Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music And Culture Amongst Youth) in New Delhi.