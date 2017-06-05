World is looking towards India to save nature: PM on World Environment Day

He said the climate change is a big issue and the youth of the country need to be aware of this

He said the climate change is a big issue and the youth of the country need to be aware of this

On the World Environment Day, Prime Minister on Monday pitched for efforts to save the nature for the future generations as he noted that the entire world is looking towards India in this regard.



He said the is a big issue and the youth of the country need to be aware of this so that the environment can be saved.



"Today is the and our music, our art tell us to conserve environment also," said while addressing the 5th International Convention of (Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music And Culture Amongst Youth) in New Delhi.



Noting that is a big concern in front of the world on Monday, he said the world is looking towards India.



Three days back, US President had announced withdrawal from the which had been signed by 190 countries, arguing that it was favouring India.



"We have to save our environment for our future generations," the prime minister said.



He said India has taken many steps in the last three years to conserve the environment and the entire world is discussing these initiatives.



"Today, the world is looking towards India and therefore it is very important to make our youth vigilant about the environment and conserving our heritage," said.



He also suggested the to spread the message of environment conservation through its programmes.



Earlier in the morning, tweeted, " is the right time to reaffirm our commitment to protecting our environment and nurturing a better planet."



He said this year's theme of 'connecting people to nature' was nothing but a way "getting connected with ourselves".



"I salute the will & determination of all those individuals & organisations working towards protecting the environment," he added.

Press Trust of India