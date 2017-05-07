World is tiring of statements, resolutions: President Pranab Mukherjee

on Saturday said the world is tiring of and resolutions, adding that efforts should be to work with like-minded nations and global institutions to swiftly generate effective solutions and implement them efficiently.

The participants of the eighth Annual Heads of Missions Conference called on the President today at the

Speaking on the occasion, the President said there is a

"All of humankind is, today, challenged by compelling transnational issues that need to be urgently addressed collectively and innovatively. Whether it is drug-resistant viruses, environmental degradation, pollution and climate change - or energy, water and food security, no single nation can claim to be free of deep concerns on account of these issues," he added.

The President said the dynamics of the must be well analyzed and understood.

"As Heads of Missions, they shall have to ensure that India, as a respected and responsible player in world affairs and an emerging economic power, responds to the new challenges appropriately - to its best advantage, safeguarding its core interests at all times," he added.

He stressed that this is a moment for strategic policy making, leadership and pursuit of an independent foreign policy - based on principle, pragmatism and the time-honored philosophy of

The President said the reforms and recent initiatives of Government of have made the economy attractive for investors and the industrial sector viable for prospective partners.

"The renewed emphasis of our Government on outcomes rather than processes is also a welcome step. Today, technology has revolutionized the way we share knowledge, do business, consult and even the way we do our diplomatic work. In some countries, it is being used to create vast capacities for eavesdropping and cyber warfare," he added.