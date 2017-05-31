World No Tobacco Day 2017: Smoking kills 7 million a year, says WHO

WHO highlights pollution generated during production, transport and distribution of tobacco products

and other use kills more than seven million people each year, the World Organization said on Tuesday, also warning of the dire environmental impact of production, distribution and waste.



The UN agency said tougher measures were needed to rein in use, urging countries to ban in the workplace and indoor public spaces, outlaw marketing of products and hike Rsarette prices.



" threatens us all," chief Margaret Chan said in a statement.



" exacerbates poverty, reduces economic productivity, contributes to poor household food choices, and pollutes indoor air," she said.



In a report released ahead of Day tomorrow, warned that the annual death toll of seven million people had jumped from four million at the turn of the century, making the world's single biggest cause of preventable death.



And the death toll is expected to keep rising, with bracing for more than one billion deaths this century.



"By 2030, more than 80 per cent of the deaths will occur in developing countries, which have been increasingly targeted by companies seeking new markets to circumvent tightening regulation in developed nations."



use also brings an economic cost: estimates that it drains more than $1.4 trillion (1.3 trillion euros) from households and governments each year in healthcare expenditures and lost productivity, or nearly two per cent of the global gross domestic product.



In addition to the and economic costs linked to smoking, the report for the first time delved into the environmental impact of everything from production to the and other waste produced by smokers.



"From start to finish, the life cycle is an overwhelmingly polluting and damaging process," Assistant Director-General Oleg Chestnov said in the report.



The report detailed how growing often requires large quantities of fertilisers and pesticides, and it warned that farming had become the main cause of in several countries.



This is largely due to the amount of wood needed for curing tobacco, with estimating that one tree is needed for every 300 Rsarettes produced.



also highlighted the generated during the production, transport and distribution of products.



The report estimates that the industry emits nearly four million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent annually - the same as around three million transatlantic flights.



And waste from the process contains over 7,000 toxic chemicals that poison the environment, including human carcinogens, said.



Once in the hands of the consumer, smoke emissions spewed thousands of tonnes of human carcinogens, toxic substances and greenhouse gases into the



and other waste make up the largest number of individual pieces of litter in the world, the agency said.



Two thirds of the 15 billion Rsarettes sold each day are thrown on to the street or elsewhere in the environment, it said, adding that butts account for up to 40 per cent of all items collected in coastal and urban clean-ups.



urged governments to take strong measures to rein in use.



"One of the least used, but most effective control measures... Is through increasing tax and prices," Chestnov said.



AFP | PTI