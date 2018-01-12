JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

BJP leader Amit Shah arrives at the Parliament House in New Delhi

BJP president Amit Shah on Friday cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's high ranking in a survey of global leaders to assert that it shows the world has taken note of "record developmental strides" the NDA government has taken. "Congratulations to PM Narendra Modi on featuring very prominently on the Gallup Internationals prestigious annual survey 'Opinion of Global Leaders'.

This yet again illustrates the faith placed on PM Modi by every Indian and his standing globally," Shah said. In his tweets, Shah also said that time and again the world has taken note of the record developmental strides under Modi as well as the structural reforms and transformation his government is bringing in. The survey has put Modi among the top three global leaders with highest favourable opinion. In another tweet, Shah also hailed ISRO for successfully launching the 100th satellite carrying Cartosat-2 series and 30 others satellites, "taking India far ahead in space research and technology". Your dedication and consistency has made the world sit up and acknowledge the calibre of Indian scientists, he said.

First Published: Fri, January 12 2018. 18:19 IST

