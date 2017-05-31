World tobacco day: 59% Indians want ban on loose cigarettes

Nearly 59 per cent of Indians feel that banning the sale of loose is likely to discourage the habit of smoking, a survey has showed.

Selling in ones and twos rather than in a whole packet makes it difficult for smokers to quit and enables them to sneak in a cigarette at any point of the day.

About 41 per cent participants in a survey revealed that relieving stress is the major motivation for smoking.

But 28 per cent felt that the inspiration behind smoking is "to look cool".

Further, 55 per cent people feel that the freedom to consume products should be curtailed, as there are many serious conditions associated with continuous smoking and other forms of usage.

" consumption in any form, be it cigarettes, beedi, ghutka, pan, khaini, sheesha, or even e- can have detrimental effects on your health," M. Udaya Kumar Maiya, Medical Director, Portea Medical -- a Bengaluru-based home healthcare provider, said in a statement on Wednesday.

"While cancer is by far the most prevalent side effect of consumption globally, diseases such as COPD or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, Type 2 diabetes, fractures, premature births or still births and arthritis are also caused by usage," Maiya added.

The findings were based on the "Pulse of the Nation Poll", conducted by Inshorts -- a mobile news application, in association with, Ipsos Public Affairs -- a global research firm.

The poll included 8,179 unique users, who gave a total of 68,371 responses.

Another 68 per cent participants wanted the government to make stringent rules and bring awareness programs to discourage chewable products -- the leading cause of mouth cancer.

Although Maiya called for sensitising people and creating awareness among them, 69 per cent Indians debunked the role of warning images on cigarette packs.