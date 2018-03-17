Worried over security of your Aadhaar? Things you should know

The today asked people to take "due precautions" while sharing their personal information such as on the internet for availing any service.

Playing down reports ofAadhaar being allegedly available through of Mera Aadhaar, Meri Pehchan, claimed that the issue had "nothing to do with the security of and its database".

"People share their personal information, including on internet, to some or other service provider or vendor to get the services and when they put their details on internet they should take due precautions as required in any digital activities," Unique Identification Authority of (UIDAI) said in a statement.

Asserting the robustness of the identity system, the nodal body, which issues the 12 digit biometric identifier, said that "publication or postingof cards by some unscrupulous people have absolutely no bearing on and not the least on security".

"These (reports) are far from the reality and have got nothing to do with the security of and its database. As none of the cards shown are taken from database," the statement said.

Emphasising that just like any other identity document, Aadhasar too is not aconfidential document, argued that mere knowledge about someone's card is not sufficient to impersonate that person asbiometric authentication is needed to establish ones identity.

While has to be shared with others, being a personal information like mobile number, number, PAN card, passport, family details, etc, too should be protectedto ensure privacy of a person, said.

"If anybody unauthorisedly publishes someone's personal information such as card, mobile number, bank account, photograph, etc., he can be sued for civil damages by the person whose privacy right is infringed," statement noted.

However, it said, such publication does not threaten or impact security of and its database which remains "safe and secure".

The statement by come in backdrop of reports claiming that information about may be available from third party websites, and that a search may lead to details of several people.