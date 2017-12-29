Wrestler Sushil Kumar qualifies for CWG, but not without drama

-
ALSO READThree walkovers to gold: How wrestler Sushil Kumar became national champion India clinch 10 gold, silver medals at Commonwealth Wrestling Championship Supporters of wrestlers Sushil, Rana clash Australia expecting 10,000 tourists from India in 2018 Commonwealth Games Nitish Kumar is Bihar CM again; former allies call tie-up with BJP betrayal
-
Double Olympic gold medallist Sushil Kumar and five other male wrestlers on Friday qualified for next year's Commonwealth Games scheduled to be held in Gold Coast, Australia.
Apart from Sushil (74kg), other freestyle grapplers who have booked their places in the Commonwealth Games are Rahul Aware (57kg), Bajrang (65kg), Somveer (86kg), Mausam Khatri (97kg) and Sumit (125kg).
The six freestyle wrestlers also qualified for next year's Senior Asian Wrestling Championship to be held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.
Besides, 10 Greco-Roman wrestlers also qualified for the Asian Wrestling Championships. They are Rajender (55kg), Gyanender (60kg), Vikram Kurade (63kg), Manish (67kg), Kuldeep Malik (72kg), Gurpreet Singh (77kg), Harpreet Singh (82kg), Sunil (87kg), Hardeep (97kg) and Naveen (130kg).
However, the selection trials held at the IG Stadium was marred by an unfortunate incident when a brawl broke out between the supporters of Sushil and his bitter rival Parveen Rana.
Sushil won all his bouts today but things took an ugly turn when Rana, after losing to the former in the semifinal clash, claimed that the decorated wrestler's supporters beat him and his elder brother "for daring to take the ring" against him.
#WATCH: Scuffle broke out between alleged supporters of wrestlers Sushil Kumar and Parveen Rana at K. D. Jadhav Stadium in Delhi; reason not yet ascertained pic.twitter.com/sigLOa3koY— ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2017
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU