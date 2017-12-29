Wrestler Sushil Kumar qualifies for CWG, but not without drama

Double Olympic gold medallist and five other male wrestlers on Friday qualified for next year's scheduled to be held in Gold Coast, Australia.



Apart from Sushil (74kg), other freestyle grapplers who have booked their places in the are (57kg), Bajrang (65kg), Somveer (86kg), Mausam Khatri (97kg) and Sumit (125kg).



#WATCH: Scuffle broke out between alleged supporters of wrestlers Sushil Kumar and Parveen Rana at K. D. Jadhav Stadium in Delhi; reason not yet ascertained pic.twitter.com/sigLOa3koY — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2017

The six freestyle wrestlers also qualified for next year's Senior Asian Championship to be held in Bishkek,Besides, 10 Greco-Roman wrestlers also qualified for the Asian Championships. They are Rajender (55kg), Gyanender (60kg), (63kg), Manish (67kg), Kuldeep Malik (72kg), (77kg), Harpreet Singh (82kg), Sunil (87kg), (97kg) and Naveen (130kg).However, the selection trials held at the was marred by an unfortunate incident when a brawl broke out between the supporters of Sushil and his bitter rivalSushil won all his bouts today but things took an ugly turn when Rana, after losing to the former in the semifinal clash, claimed that the decorated wrestler's supporters beat him and his elder brother "for daring to take the ring" against him.