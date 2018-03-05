Write CBSE board exams with a smile and confidence: PM Modi to students

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended his best wishes to students appearing in the Class 10 and 12 board examinations, saying they should write their paper with a smile and lots of confidence. Modi had also asked students who were due to appear for the to adopt a "never give-up" attitude during a recent interaction.

Best of luck to all my young friends appearing for the CBSE Class XII and Class X examinations! Write these exams with a smile and lots of confidence. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 5, 2018

Students discuss the question paper after appearing in the 12th standard exam of CBSE board, in Amritsar | PTI Photo

"Best of luck to all my young friends appearing for the CBSE class XII and class X examinations! Write these exams with a smile and lots of confidence," he said on Twitter today.More than 28,00,000 candidates will appear for the Class 10 and 12 examinations being conducted by theOver 16,00,000 candidates have registered for the Class 10 examination, while over 11 lakh have registered for the