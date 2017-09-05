JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Haryana cops look for Ram Rahim's daughter Honeypreet at Indo-Nepal border
Business Standard

Xi invokes Panchsheel in meet with Modi, says ready to work with India

Xi added that a healthy and stable relationship would serve the interests of both nations

Agencies  |  Xiamen 

Modi Xi meeting
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping hold their first bilateral meeting after the Doklam standoff. Photo: ANI

China is prepared to work with India to seek guidance from the five principles of the Panchsheel Agreement, Chinese President Xi Jinping assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday as they held their first substantive bilateral meeting after the Doklam standoff, which had put ties between the two countries under strain.

According to news agency ANI, acknowledging that India and China were two of the world's "largest and emerging" countries, Xi added that a healthy and stable relationship between the two would serve the interests of the people in both countries.





 

Modi, who attended the BRICS Emerging Markets and Developing Countries Dialogue earlier in the day, met Xi on the sidelines of the 9th BRICS Summit here.

The prime minister, accompanied by senior officials including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar, met the Chinese leader just before his travel to Myanmar from this port city.

During their meeting, Modi congratulated Xi on a "very successful" BRICS Summit, China's state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The meeting comes amid diplomatic efforts by the two sides to overcome the bitterness caused by the 73-day face-off between their troops in the Doklam area of the Sikkim sector.

The Chinese and the Indian troops were engaged in a standoff since June 16 after the Indian side stopped the construction of a road by the Chinese Army.

On August 28, India's External Affairs Ministry announced that New Delhi and Beijing have decided on "expeditious disengagement" of their border troops in the disputed Dokalam area.

Indian officials had earlier indicated that the two leaders were expected to discuss ways to create confidence building measures. The sense is that both countries want to "move on" after the standoff.

Earlier, Modi also held a bilateral meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

First Published: Tue, September 05 2017. 11:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU