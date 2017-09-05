Xi invokes Panchsheel in meet with Modi, says ready to work with India

China is prepared to work with India to seek guidance from the five principles of the Panchsheel Agreement, Chinese President assured Prime Minister on Tuesday as they held their first substantive bilateral meeting after the Doklam standoff, which had put ties between the two countries under strain.

China is prepared to work with India to seek guidance from the five principles of Panchsheel: Chinese Pres to PM Modi pic.twitter.com/JHR7P2ia9u — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2017

India and China are each other's major neighbors, we are also two of the world's largest & emerging countries: Pres Xi to PM Modi pic.twitter.com/4Auhao06RV — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2017

A healthy and stable China-India relationship serves the interests of people in both countries: President to PM Modi in Xiamen pic.twitter.com/Okzxvl13Hl — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2017

According to news agency ANI, acknowledging that India and China were two of the world's "largest and emerging" countries, Xi added that a healthy and stable relationship between the two would serve the interests of the people in both countries.