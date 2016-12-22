XLRI Jamshedpur XAT 2017 admit card out

Xavier Labor Research Institute School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur has issued the admit cards for Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) January 2017 examination. Eligible candidates can download the from the official website www.xatonline.net.in.



The examination will be held on January 8, 2017. The results of the test will be announced on January 31, 2017. Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the cut-offs set by each participating institute.

Touted as one of the biggest management entrance tests, is likely to be attempted by 90,000 aspirants. be conducting the exam January 8, 2017. Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the cut-offs set by each participating institute.

Dates to remember

Application process started August 17, 2016

Last date of application (without late fee) November 30, 2016

Last date of application (with late fee) December 11, 2016

Downloading of admit cards December 20, 2016 onwards

Date of examination January 8 2017

Test timings 10:00 AM to 01:30 PM

Date of the results January 31, 2017

XAT score card availability February 1, 2017 to February 25, 2017

Registration for and appearing for is the preliminary step towards applying to XLRI and XAT Associate Institutes. Applicants to different institutes, besides XLRI have to apply separately to Institutes of their choice.

Candidates only interested in XAT but not in XLRI needed to pay a fee of Rs. 1600. Those interested in XLRI programmes had to pay an additional fee of Rs. 300 per course. The cost of form with late fee was Rs. 2000 and Rs. 500 per course.

Steps to download the admit card



1. Log on to the official website www.xatonline.net.in

2. Click on the Download link scrolling across

3. Enter registration number, date of birth and security text

4. Download the displayed

5. Take a print out

Candidates have to remember to carry the in the exam hall, failing which they will not be allowed to appear for the examination.

XAT 2017

Conducted in pen-paper mode as it had been conducted till last year, would be held across 47 Indian cities and 2 International cities in a single shift of 3 hours 30 minutes. The test is scheduled to take place from 10:00 AM to 1:30 PM at all the locations.

The question paper is divided into two sections. Candidates will have to attempt section 1 in 170 minutes (2 hours and 50 minutes), followed by another 40 minutes for section 2.

Section 1 includes 78 questions from:



a. Quantitative ability

b. English language and Logical reasoning

c. Decision making, and

Section 2 comprises a mix of objective as well as subjective questions from:



a. General knowledge

b. Essay writing



The year 2016 onwards, the marking scheme of XAT changed. A candidate can leave out 13 questions unanswered, beyond which they will be negative marking of 0.05 marks per unanswered question. Each question would carry 1 mark, while 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the cut-offs set by XLRI and other participating institutes on the basis of their cutoffs. Selected ones will be invited for a group discussion, written ability test, and personal interview rounds. The B-schools may also consider criteria like past academic records, work experience etc.

Based previous year's results, the expected XLRI cutoff for PGDBM 2017-19 are expected to be 96 percentile and PGDHRM 2017-19 programmes about 94 percentile respectively. The other participating institutes do not announce the exact XAT cutoffs but it is expected to range from 60 to 99 percentile based on their admission criteria.

About XAT

Considered as the most popular management entrance examination after Common Admission Test (CAT) and Common Management Admission Test (CMAT), XAT is conducted by on behalf of Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI). Apart from XLRI and XAT member institutes (11 institutes in total), 145 other B-Schools will be using XAT score for admissions into postgraduate management courses for the academic session 2017-18 across India.

XAT exam is usually conducted on the first Sunday of the year. In 2017, the examination will, however, be held on the second Sunday. Several management aspirants prefer XAT so as to increase their chances to secure a seat in one of their preferred B-School.