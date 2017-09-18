Y C Modi to replace Sharad Kumar as new director general of NIA

Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Y C Modi was appointed as the new director general of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday.
The order was issued by the Ministry for Home Affairs. Modi will replace Sharad Kumar, who is set to retire on October 30.
Modi is an IPS officer of the 1979 batch of the Haryana cadre and was appointed as the chief of NIA on July 30, 2013.
The senior IPS officer had been part of a Supreme Court-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) that probed 2002 Gujarat riots case.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU