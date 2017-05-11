TRENDING ON BS
Yamuna floodplains: NGT raps DDA for casting apersions on panel's findings

The damage caused to the Yamuna floodplains because of the 3-day event organised by AOL

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Workers make arrangements for the three-day World Peace Festival organised by spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in New Delhi. (File Photo)

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday rapped the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for casting aspersions on the findings of its expert committee on damage caused to the Yamuna floodplains because of the 3-day cultural event organised by Art of Living (AOL).

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar took exception to the submission of the counsel for DDA, who questioned the conclusions of the seven-member expert panel.

"It is not fair. You cannot make sweeping comments on people who have devoted their life to the environment. We are warning you, people, that if anybody passes strictures, we will not hesitate to take action against them," the bench said.

The DDA counsel said he did not intend to cast aspersions and was just questioning the basis of the findings and technology used by the expert's panel.

Earlier, an expert committee had told the NGT that a whopping Rs 42.02 crore would be required to restore Yamuna floodplains which were ravaged due to a cultural extravaganza organised by AOL last year.

