Yasin Malik arrested by NIA, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq put under house arrest

Malik was taken into custody from here and shifted to Central Jail till September 11, say officials

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Yasin Malik, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq
Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Yasin Malik (R) and Kashmiri seperatist leaders Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (L) prior to a press conference inside Jamia Masjid in downtown Srinagar. Photo: PTI

Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief and top separatist Yasin Malik, was arrested in Srinagar on Thursday by the National Investigative Agency (NIA). While Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was put under house arrest, a day ahead of the planned sit-in by the separatists outside the NIA headquarter in Delhi

Malik who had warned to launch a protest against the NIA in Delhi was nabbed from his Abi Guzar office in Srinagar.

Malik has been taken to the central jail in the valley.

Yesterday, separatists Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik had said that they will protest outside the NIA headquarters on September 9 against, what they termed as, 'vilification of Kashmiri' people by the investigation agency.

Yasin Malik, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq
Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Yasin Malik and Kashmiri seperatist leaders Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (R) speak inside Jamia Masjid ahead of a press conference in downtown Srinagar. Photo: PTI

Malik had alleged that the Centre was foisting one issue or the other every month on the people of Kashmir.

Earlier in the day, NIA also raided the house of Separatist leader Shabir Shah's Personal Assistant Zameer Thakur, in connection with the J-K terror-funding case.

The NIA has recently been conducting raids and arresting people associated with the separatist leaders in connection with matter.
First Published: Thu, September 07 2017. 19:36 IST

