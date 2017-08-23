Year 10, IPL brand value touches Rs 34,000 cr

Despite the numerous controversies that have marked its ten-year run in the country, the Indian Premier League juggernaut rolls on. In its tenth year, the IPL is an enterprise worth Rs 34,000 crore ($5.3 billion) and has posted a 26 per cent increase in its overall business from Rs 27,000 crore ($4.2 billion) last year. The league has seen a three-year CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 13.9 per cent according to Duff & Phelps, global valuation and corporate finance advisory. The overall value of IPL and the brand value of all the franchises have seen a stupendous rise ...