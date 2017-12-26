Year end specials: 2017 a year of dramatic political realignments in Bihar

in 2017 witnessed one of the most dramatic political realignments in recent history as Minister dumped the Grand Alliance, comprising his JD(U), arch rival Lalu Prasad's and the Congress, to rejoin the BJP-led



While witnessing the cataclysmic political developments, the state was also ravaged by floods which affected 19 districts of north Bihar, rendered close to a million homeless and claimed more than 500 lives.



Shortly after the installation of the new government, the Srijan scam involving fraudulent transfer of hundreds of crores from the treasury to an came to light. The state promptly ordered a inquiry amid allegations from the opposition that the enjoyed patronage from many top leaders of the ruling coalition.Driven by the conviction that social evils must be eradicated for the fruits of development to reach all, Kumar also launched campaigns against dowry and child marriage, claiming that these reforms would transform the society in no smaller measure than his previous radical step of prohibition had done.However, incidents like hooch tragedies in Rohtas and Vaishali districts and killing of a by liquor smugglers in Samastipur as of huge quantities of liquor across the state despite a stringent raised question mark on the liquor ban being practical.Kumar took the drastic step of severing ties with the "Mahagathbandhan" four years after he had snapped his 17- year-old association with the in protest against the latter making Narendra Modi its prime ministerial candidate.The sharp hostility between the two leaders began giving way to bonhomie which became evident at the "Prakash Parv" in January, when at a function held to celebrate 350th birth shared dais and showered praise on each other.During the assembly polls in neighbouring in February, the JD(U) gave up its earlier enthusiasm for opposition unity and maintained a studied distance notwithstanding the forming an alliance with the and the throwing its weight behind the coalition.Earlier, last year, Kumar had ruffled the feathers of his coalition partners by coming out in support of Modi's demonetisation decision, which the and the criticise till date.That all was not well with the "Mahagathbandhan" became more than obvious when Kumar decided to support the candidature of in the presidential polls. The minister defended his decision citing Kovind's exemplary conduct as the of and contended that the Congress-led UPA, by belatedly fielding former Meira Kumar, was fighting a lost battle.However, the turning point came with the filing a case in connection with the land for hotels scam against and his family members, including his younger son and the then deputy MinisterKumar's suggestion that Yadav give a public explanation was rejected by the and he resigned from the minister's post citing irreconcilable differences with his alliance partner. The came up with the offer of support and a new was installed with Kumar being sworn in as the minister less than 24 hours after having stepped down.The stormy developments did not leave the JD(U) unscathed, though, with the party's former and Rajya Sabha Ali Anwar, an old Kumar loyalist, raising a banner of revolt.Defying party diktats, the duo took part in functions held by the and openly accused Kumar of having betrayed the mandate of 2015 assembly polls.Kumar, who is also the JD(U) president, however, scored a few points by expelling all Sharad loyalists from the party, successfully defending a case against the rebel faction's claim over the party symbol before the and finally getting both and disqualified from the Rajya Sabha.The collapse of the also caused turmoil in the state unit of the Congress, which stands bitterly divided into two factions, one said to be close to Kumar and the other more comfortable with theInfighting led to the removal of as the Pradesh Committee The rival faction has been accusing Choudhary of plotting a split at the instance of Kumar in whose cabinet he was a and with whom he is said to maintain good relations.The has been having its own share of woes with Prasad routinely appearing before a court in in connection with cases related to the fodder scam. His Rajya Sabha daughter Misa Bharti, her husband and Tejashwi have been grilled by the ED in a money laundering case.His wife refused to appear before the ED in despite as many as six summonses following which officials came to to interrogate her. The couple's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, too, faces a probe by the in a soil purchase scam.Prasad's grip over the party which he had founded, nevertheless, appears firm. While he himself was elected, unopposed, as the party's for a term that ends in 2020, a resolution declaring Tejashwi as the RJD's ministerial candidate was passed at the party's recently-held council.Another key decision taken by the was to introduce reservations in outsourced services, a move that has been described by critics as an attempt to bring quota system in the private sector through backdoor.A new policy brought in July to put a check on became a major bone of contention. The same has been stayed by the High Court, which has also directed the state to ensure that was allowed under the old provisions.An appeal against the high court order has been turned down by the Truck operators in the state went on a strike in November in protest against stringent restrictions imposed on of sand while the RJD, often accused of being in cahoots with the state's sand mafia, has seized the opportunity to blame the for a slump in construction activities which has rendered many workers jobless.Another High Court order stating that contractual teachers in the state were entitled to get salary at par with their regular counterparts has also left the cash-starved in a bind.