Year End Specials: Modi's #MannKiBaat trended the most on Twitter in India

Modi's "Mann Ki Baat" radio programme has emerged as the most trending on in 2017 in the news and governance category, followed by # and #GST, the micro-blogging platform said on Thursday.

#Mannkibaat sparked a great deal of commentary all over the year, including a tweet from cricket legend that went viral.

"Mann Ki Baat" is a radio programme hosted by Modi on the last Sunday of every month to addresses people of the nation on All Radio, DD and DD News.

#MumbaiRains and #TripleTalaq emerged as some of the top trending hashtags of the year, said.

Jallikattu, a traditional Tamilian bull-taming sport, was in the spotlight earlier in 2017.

Other trending hashtags were #Demonetisation, #SwachhBharat, #UttarPradesh, #GujaratElections and #Aadhaar.