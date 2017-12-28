Year End Specials: Modi's #MannKiBaat trended the most on Twitter in India

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Mann Ki Baat" radio programme has emerged as the most trending hashtag on Twitter in 2017 in the news and governance category, followed by #jallikattu and #GST, the micro-blogging platform said on Thursday.
#Mannkibaat sparked a great deal of commentary all over the year, including a tweet from cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar that went viral.
"Mann Ki Baat" is a radio programme hosted by Modi on the last Sunday of every month to addresses people of the nation on All India Radio, DD National and DD News.
#MumbaiRains and #TripleTalaq emerged as some of the top trending hashtags of the year, Twitter said.
Jallikattu, a traditional Tamilian bull-taming sport, was in the spotlight earlier in 2017.
Other trending hashtags were #Demonetisation, #SwachhBharat, #UttarPradesh, #GujaratElections and #Aadhaar.
