Year End Specials: The small screen grew bigger in 2017

Indians love their daily dose of entertainment and there was never a better time for the viewer than the year that’s winding down.

There are now about 780 million individuals connected to TV and for the average TV viewer, 2017 was like being a kid in a candy store: with 850 plus licensed channels, Indian viewers were spoilt for choice. What were the big events that shook up the TV landscape in 2017? Apart from the growth in TV penetration, DAS-IV finally went into overdrive, and digitisation spread its reach. This conversion of ‘analogue cable homes’ into ...