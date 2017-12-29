Year End Specials: Five Hindi movies that earned big in 2017







Here are the top five highest grossing Bollywood movies of 2017

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion



Box Office Collection: Rs 511.30 crore

The second part of S S Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali is the undisputed winner of at the box office. With the spectacular visual effects and larger-than-life storyline, this epic drama managed to get a huge round of applause from the audience. Starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty, the film is set in medieval India and revolves around the rivalry between two siblings. It's the first time an Indian movie dubbed in Hindi earned so much at box office.

Golmaal Again



Box Office Collection: Rs 205.72 crore



Rohit Shetty's purple patch at the box office continued with the fourth franchise of his famous 'Golmaal' series. An ensemble cast with Ajay Devgn and Parineeti Chopra in the prominent roles, the horror comedy was widely well-received by the audience. With Rs 205.65 crores, this is the only Bollywood film to enter the Rs 200 crore club in 2017 till now.

Tiger Zinda Hai



Box Office Collection: Rs 190.62 crore*



Salman Khan’s latest release Tiger Zinda Hai has taken over the box office with a storm and is going strong with Rs 190.62 crore. The story revolves around RAW agent Tiger played by and Pakistani ISI agents Zoya played by Katrina Kaif who embark on a joint mission to rescue nurses of Indian and Pakistani origins who have been held hostage by a terrorist leader. Shot in Abu Dhabi, Austria, Greece and Morocco, the spy-thriller helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar is a visual feast for the audience. In the coming days, the espionage thriller should be raking in more bucks at the box office.

Judwaa 2



Box Office Collection: Rs 138 crore

poster. (Photo: Twitter) Directed by David Dhawan, the remake of the blockbuster Judwaa, was a raging hit in the box office. Varun Dhawan played the dual- role with an ace while Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez compliment the glam quotient of the movie. With chuckleworthy one-liners, beautiful locations and foot-tapping songs, gets everything right as a typical Bollywood masala film.

Raees



Box Office Collection: Rs 137.51 crore



Shah Rukh Khan once again worked his charm on the screen and that clearly reflected in the box office collection of Giving a break from his usual romantic roles, presented Shah Rukh Khan in a new avatar — bootlegger Raes Latif. Helmed by Rahul Dholakia, Nawazuddin Siddiqui portrayed the role of a police officer with equal elan in this crime drama. The audience loved it and that is why it is here on the list.

* (The movie is still playing in theatres)



All the data collected from Koimoi.com