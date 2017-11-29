Yechury, Sudhakar Reddy to attend CPC meet in Beijing

The Communist Party of China (CPC) has invited CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and CPI leader S Sudhakar Reddy to a meeting in Beijing which will be attended by leaders from 120 countries.
The meet - "The CPC in dialogue with world political parties" -- begins tomorrow and will conclude on December 3.
The CPI(M) and CPI general secretaries are the invitees from India and are also scheduled to meet top officials of the CPC.
Leaders from 200 political parties and organisations from 120 countries are expected to attend the meet.
Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi will also be among the participants.
Yechury will be leaving for Beijing tomorrow morning along with two CPI(M) central committee members.
