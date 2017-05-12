Yet another FIR against Google over derogatory search result on PM Modi

An FIR
has been lodged against Google under the Information Technology (IT) Act for an alleged derogatory search result in 2015 involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Superintendent of Police (City) Kamal Kishore on Thursday said the FIR
was registered under various sections of the IT Act
on a complaint of lawyer Nand Kishore.
When contacted, a Google spokesperson said, "We have not received any notice of this complaint and are unable to comment."
In the complaint lodged on Wednesday, Kishore said that while surfing national
news on Google, he had come across a list that mentioned Modi in a derogatory manner.
He said this hurt him and others.
Members of Vishawa Hindu Parishad burnt papers with the word 'Google' on it.
VHP leaders burning papers with Google written on them. Photo: ANI
Previous instance
Earlier in July 2016, a court issued notices to global search engine company Google, its CEO
and India head for listing Prime Minister Narendra Modi
among top 10 criminals in the world. The court also directed registration of a criminal
complaint case against Google and its top officials, reported Times of India.
The court was hearing a complaint filed by advocate Sushil Kumar Mishra. The next hearing on the case will be on August 31.
The complainant said googling "top ten criminals of the world" showed the photograph of PM Modi. Gupta said he had written to Google asking it to remove Modi's name but got no response. Gupta also claimed he had approached the police regarding the matter.
He then moved an application before the chief judicial magistrate but his plea was dismissed on November 3, 2015, on the grounds that it was a civil case. Gupta challenged CJM's order by filing a revision application in court which allowed the revision application and passed the order.
