Yet another FIR against Google over derogatory search result on PM Modi

An has been lodged against Google under the Information Technology (IT) Act for an alleged derogatory search result in 2015 involving Prime Minister

Superintendent of Police (City) Kamal Kishore on Thursday said the was registered under various sections of the on a complaint of lawyer Nand Kishore.

When contacted, a Google spokesperson said, "We have not received any notice of this complaint and are unable to comment."

In the complaint lodged on Wednesday, Kishore said that while surfing news on Google, he had come across a list that mentioned Modi in a derogatory manner.

He said this hurt him and others.



Members of Vishawa Hindu Parishad burnt papers with the word 'Google' on it.





VHP leaders burning papers with Google written on them. Photo: ANI

Earlier in July 2016, a court issued notices to global search engine company Google, its and India head for listing Prime Minister among top 10 criminals in the world. The court also directed registration of a complaint case against Google and its top officials, reported Times of India.

The court was hearing a complaint filed by advocate Sushil Kumar Mishra. The next hearing on the case will be on August 31.

The complainant said googling "top ten criminals of the world" showed the photograph of PM Modi. Gupta said he had written to Google asking it to remove Modi's name but got no response. Gupta also claimed he had approached the police regarding the matter.

He then moved an application before the chief judicial magistrate but his plea was dismissed on November 3, 2015, on the grounds that it was a civil case. Gupta challenged CJM's order by filing a revision application in court which allowed the revision application and passed the order.