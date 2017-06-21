Watch: Yoga a free life insurance, says Modi while performing it in Lucknow

Prime Minister on Wednesday said that was acting in a big way to bond people and the global community.

Speaking at the third edition of the Day here, Modi pointed out how the UN had accepted his proposal in record time to celebrate June 21 as the Day.

As a result, related events were taking place around the world, he added.

He called for standardization of and pointed out how the young were captivated by yoga, an age-old tradition propounded by saints and seers.

was a great medium to bring cohesion in the society, Modi said, adding no one in the world was questioning the benefits of



PM @narendramodi attends Mass Yoga Demonstration in Lucknow, on #InternationalYogaDay

Watch full event here: https://t.co/iFqJ6MbGYJ — PIB India (@PIB_India) June 21, 2017

"I request people to make a part of their life. We may not master or become teachers but we should not stop from doing yoga," he said. " not only enlightens the body but also the soul."

The Prime Minister described as a free life insurance, which everyone can avail to better their health.

Owing to heavy rains and water logging at the venue, Modi jokingly told the large gathering -- where people used the mats to shield themselves -- that he had now learnt the benefits of the mat as well.