Yoga can reduce symptoms of depression: Study

can reduce the symptoms of depression, say scientists who have found that the ancient Indian meditative practice can complement traditional therapies for mental



The research focused on the acceptability and antidepressant effects of hatha yoga, the branch of that emphasises physical exercises, along with meditative and breathing exercises, to enhance well-being.



" has become increasingly popular in the West, and many new practitioners cite stress-reduction and other mental concerns as their primary reason for practicing," said Lindsey Hopkins, of the San Francisco Veterans Affairs Medical Center in the US."But the empirical research on lags behind its popularity as a first-line approach to mental health," said Hopkins.In the study, 23 male veterans participated in twice- weekly classes for eight weeks.Participants with elevated scores before the program had a significant reduction in symptoms after the eight weeks.Another more specific version of hatha commonly practiced in the West is Bikram yoga, also known as heatedSarah Shallit, of Alliant University in the US investigated Bikram in 52 women, age 25-45.Just more than half were assigned to participate in twice-weekly classes for eight weeks. The rest were told they were wait-listed and used as a control condition.All participants were tested for levels at the beginning of the study, as well as at weeks three, six and nine.Researchers found that eight weeks of Bikram significantly reduced symptoms of compared with the control group.Researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital in the also conducted a pilot study of 29 adults that also showed eight weeks of at least twice-weekly Bikram significantly reduced symptoms of and improved other secondary measures including quality of life, optimism, and cognitive and physical functioning."The more the participants attended classes, the lower their depressive symptoms at the end of the study," researchers said.