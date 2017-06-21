Yoga day: Thousands stretch and twist, Modi extols yoga connect

Modi joined over 51,000 people and said yoga had now become part of every person's life

Lakhs of people across the country and the world, bent, stretched and twisted on the third International Day of on Wednesday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led the celebrations in Lucknow, saying yogic asanas connected the world to India.



From Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan in and in Delhi to Trafalgar Square in and in China, the day to celebrate the traditional wellness regime that originated in India was celebrated with vim, vigour and vitality.



Dressed in a white t-shirt and trousers, Modi joined over 51,000 people at the sprawling Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan and said had now become part of every person's life.



"Many countries which do not know our language, tradition or culture are now connecting to India through The practice, which connects body, mind and soul, has played a big role in binding the world too," he said.



Rains played a bit of a spoilsport in and Delhi, but failed to dampen spirits with people thronging parks and public places.



In the capital, where Modi was joined by Governor Ram Naik and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the prime minister thanked people for coming out in large numbers despite the rains, saying, "Your presence here will give strength to and deserves salutation."



In a series of tweets later, Modi said on Twitter:



Today, has become a part of so many lives. Yoga's popularity outside India is high & has connected the world with India: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 21, 2017

I am glad to see several institutes take shape over the last three years. Demand for teachers is increasing: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 21, 2017

Press Trust of India

Business Standard http://bsmedia.business-standard.com/_media/bs/wap/images/bs_logo_amp.png 177 22

In Delhi, nearly 77,700 people braved pre-dawn showers and gathered at venues across the city.According to AYUSH Ministry officials, the maximum gathering of 50,000 people was at Red Fort lawns, followed by 10,000 enthusiasts coming together in and about 9,000 at a DDA park in Rohini.The streets of Connaught Place's inner circle, where the vehicular movement was restricted, wore a festive look as old and young dressed in colourful attire performed various asanas.Mats were rolled out at the six radial roads of the famed colonial-era area as well as in Lodhi Garden, Nehru Park, Talkatora Garden and Children's Park at under the aegis of the Municipal Council.Though rains in the early hours had turned mats soggy, the number of people joining the celebrations continued to build up.Union ministers M Venkaiah Naidu and Vijay Goel, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with BJP's presidential and senior BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi joined in inSeveral central government ministries also hosted events in their office premises for their employees.While similar scenes were seen in other parts of the country too, many gathered in places across the world, including iconic landmarks like the Eye and Trafalgar Square as well the Great Wall, to celebrate the day.In the US, a large number of people, including from the Indian community, participated in special sessions organised by the Indian Consulate in New York.Over 1,200 enthusiasts in South Africa's Soweto township also got their first taste ofThe General Assembly had made a declaration in December 2014 that every June 21 would be observed as International Day of Yoga, a move that India lobbied hard for.The centrepiece of the first International Day of celebration in 2015 was New Delhi's The event made it to the Guinness World Records with 35,985 participants performing asanas at one venue and 84 nationalities being part of it.Last year, the main function was held in