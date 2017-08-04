Yogi Adityanath launches free Wi-Fi at 74 bus stations in UP

Chief Minister on Thursday launched free wi-fi services at 74 bus stations, spread across 66 district headquarters in the state.

He also laid the foundation stone for three new bus stations at Amroha, Meerut and Ghaziabad.

Besides, water ATMs to provide clean and cold drinking water to passengers at Agra, Mathura, Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Varanasi, Allahabad, Hardoi, Etawah, Rampur and Azamgarh bus stations were also launched.

Interestingly, of the water ATMs inaugurated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state, four are in Rampur, Etawah, Hardoi and Azamgarh -- the pocket boroughs of the Samajwadi Party (SP).

The wi-fi services with unlimited surfing would be available for passengers through an app -- TG Connect, officials said.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated automatic driving test tracks at Varanasi, Allahabad, Meerut and Ghaziabad.

Adityanath patted the back of the transport department and lauded them for fast-tracking development work in the past four months.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)