Yogi Adityanath to battle crime with UP Control of Organised Crime Bill

Uttar Pradesh Control of Organised Crime Bill, 2017, was introduced in the House by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath soon after the Question Hour

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Yogi Adityanath
Yogi Adityanath in UP Assembly Photo: PTI

The Uttar Pradesh government today introduced in the state Assembly a bill to enact a stringent law on the the lines of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) to combat organised crimes in the state.

The Uttar Pradesh Control of Organised Crime Bill, 2017, was introduced in the House by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath soon after the Question Hour.


The state cabinet recently approved the draft of the proposed legislation, which has been prepared in consultation with the law department for effective check on organised crimes, mafia and white collared crimes.

First Published: Wed, December 20 2017. 14:32 IST

