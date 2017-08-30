JUST IN
Business Standard

Yogi Adityanath to inaugurate start-up fund for MSMEs in UP

The policy aims at the state-centric 'Make in UP' project

ANI  |  Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India] 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Health Minister J P Nadda during a press conference after visiting BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur. Photo: PTI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will today inaugurate one of his government's most ambitious projects - a start-up fund for promoting micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) within the state.

The policy aims at the state-centric 'Make in UP' project, in alignment with the Centre's flagship 'Make in India' mission.

This is the first scheme to be launched since the Yogi Adityanath government came to power in Uttar Pradesh.

Attributing to this, the Noida Authority has reserved 10 plots for the start-ups and 33 per cent for the expansion of existing industries.

Under the scheme, the authority has introduced a special payment option for the successful allottees of industrial plots.

This scheme will be continued till September 22 this year and will also promote the Ease of Doing Business by young entrepreneurs.
First Published: Wed, August 30 2017. 10:46 IST

