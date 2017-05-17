Yogi government transfers 67 IPS officers in a major shake-up

Reshuffle comes against backdrop of allegations that there has been spurt in crime in the state

Under opposition fire on the and order front, the in transferred 67 IPS officers on Wednesday.



The reshuffle comes against the backdrop of allegations that there has been spurt in crime after the new took over in the state.



In the ongoing session of the state Assembly, the opposition has attacked the on the and order issue.



With today's transfers, around 200 senior police officers have been shifted since the came to power in UP in March.



Prominent among those transferred today are ADG (Police Recruitment and Promotion Board) S N Sawat, who has been made ADG of the zone.



Several SP to DIG ranks officer have been transferred or freshly posted to various districts including Allahabad, Bareilly, Jhansi, Hamirpur, Baghpat, Lalitpur, Maharajganj and Etah, in the reshuffle today.



The exercise is being seen as an effort to revamp the police set-up as the chief minister has repeatedly emphasised his intention to curb crime.



on Tuesday said in the that criminals will not enjoy any political patronage and strict action will be taken against them.



He said this as opposition parties cited the gunning down of two jewellers in Mathura and other incidents to claim that the and order situation had worsened, .



"There will be no discrimination on the basis of caste, creed and religion on the and order front....A time frame has been set for solving the cases," had said.

