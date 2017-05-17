TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Vizag cleanest of 75 most busy railway stations; Darbhanga dirtiest
Business Standard

Yogi government transfers 67 IPS officers in a major shake-up

Reshuffle comes against backdrop of allegations that there has been spurt in crime in the state

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Yogi government transfers 67 IPS officers in a major shake-up

Under opposition fire on the law and order front, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh transferred 67 IPS officers on Wednesday.

The reshuffle comes against the backdrop of allegations that there has been spurt in crime after the new government took over in the state.



In the ongoing session of the state Assembly, the opposition has attacked the government on the law and order issue.

With today's transfers, around 200 senior police officers have been shifted since the Adityanath government came to power in UP in March.

Prominent among those transferred today are ADG (Police Recruitment and Promotion Board) S N Sawat, who has been made ADG of the Allahabad zone.

Several SP to DIG ranks officer have been transferred or freshly posted to various districts including Allahabad, Bareilly, Jhansi, Hamirpur, Baghpat, Lalitpur, Maharajganj and Etah, in the reshuffle today.

The exercise is being seen as an effort to revamp the police set-up as the chief minister has repeatedly emphasised his intention to curb crime.

Adityanath on Tuesday said in the state Assembly that criminals will not enjoy any political patronage and strict action will be taken against them.

He said this as opposition parties cited the gunning down of two jewellers in Mathura and other incidents to claim that the law and order situation had worsened, .

"There will be no discrimination on the basis of caste, creed and religion on the law and order front....A time frame has been set for solving the cases," Adityanath had said.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Yogi government transfers 67 IPS officers in a major shake-up

Reshuffle comes against backdrop of allegations that there has been spurt in crime in the state

Reshuffle comes against backdrop of allegations that there has been spurt in crime in the state Under opposition fire on the law and order front, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh transferred 67 IPS officers on Wednesday.

The reshuffle comes against the backdrop of allegations that there has been spurt in crime after the new government took over in the state.

In the ongoing session of the state Assembly, the opposition has attacked the government on the law and order issue.

With today's transfers, around 200 senior police officers have been shifted since the Adityanath government came to power in UP in March.

Prominent among those transferred today are ADG (Police Recruitment and Promotion Board) S N Sawat, who has been made ADG of the Allahabad zone.

Several SP to DIG ranks officer have been transferred or freshly posted to various districts including Allahabad, Bareilly, Jhansi, Hamirpur, Baghpat, Lalitpur, Maharajganj and Etah, in the reshuffle today.

The exercise is being seen as an effort to revamp the police set-up as the chief minister has repeatedly emphasised his intention to curb crime.

Adityanath on Tuesday said in the state Assembly that criminals will not enjoy any political patronage and strict action will be taken against them.

He said this as opposition parties cited the gunning down of two jewellers in Mathura and other incidents to claim that the law and order situation had worsened, .

"There will be no discrimination on the basis of caste, creed and religion on the law and order front....A time frame has been set for solving the cases," Adityanath had said. image
Business Standard
177 22

Yogi government transfers 67 IPS officers in a major shake-up

Reshuffle comes against backdrop of allegations that there has been spurt in crime in the state

Under opposition fire on the law and order front, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh transferred 67 IPS officers on Wednesday.

The reshuffle comes against the backdrop of allegations that there has been spurt in crime after the new government took over in the state.

In the ongoing session of the state Assembly, the opposition has attacked the government on the law and order issue.

With today's transfers, around 200 senior police officers have been shifted since the Adityanath government came to power in UP in March.

Prominent among those transferred today are ADG (Police Recruitment and Promotion Board) S N Sawat, who has been made ADG of the Allahabad zone.

Several SP to DIG ranks officer have been transferred or freshly posted to various districts including Allahabad, Bareilly, Jhansi, Hamirpur, Baghpat, Lalitpur, Maharajganj and Etah, in the reshuffle today.

The exercise is being seen as an effort to revamp the police set-up as the chief minister has repeatedly emphasised his intention to curb crime.

Adityanath on Tuesday said in the state Assembly that criminals will not enjoy any political patronage and strict action will be taken against them.

He said this as opposition parties cited the gunning down of two jewellers in Mathura and other incidents to claim that the law and order situation had worsened, .

"There will be no discrimination on the basis of caste, creed and religion on the law and order front....A time frame has been set for solving the cases," Adityanath had said.

image
Business Standard
177 22