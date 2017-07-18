Yogi govt slams media reports saying substance found in Assembly not PETN

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday rubbished reports in some sections of the media that said forensic tests revealed that substance detected inside the state Assembly last week is not

"It is to clarify that no sample has been sent to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Agra, of the substance as they do not have the machines and wherewithal to conduct the requisite tests," Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar said.

The factual position was that State FSL Lucknow in its report dated July 14, has found the substance as "water insoluble and that different reagents confirm the presence of a nitrate", Kumar added.

Kumar also pointed out that the preliminary test conducted using explosive detection kit was positive for Pentaerythritol tetranitrate (PETN).

Two confirmatory tests were currently being conducted at SFSL Lucknow -- Infrared Spectrum and Gas chromatography-mass spectrometry (GC-MS).

The results of which were still awaited.

In a major security breach, a white powder substance was discovered from inside the Vidhan Sabha premises on July 13 evening, triggering a scare and inviting sharp criticism from the opposition over security.

The substance was recovered from near the Leader of Opposition's seat.

The Investigative Agency (NIA) on July 15, began a probe into the incident.