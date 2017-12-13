Yogi to charm corporate honchos at global management summit

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister will rub shoulders with the country's top corporate honchos and budding managers at a global management summit in

The Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, (IIM-L) is playing host to the 5th from Thursday on The Making of Digital India: Management Perspectives.

would inaugurate the conference, becoming the first UP CM to visit the IIM-L campus. Cellular Operators Association of India Director General Rajan S Mathews, Life Insurance Corporation Chairman Hemant Bhargava and HDFC Bank (digital banking) country head Nitin Chugh would be some of the speakers at the three-day summit.

The chief minister would also inaugurate Digital Street, an expo showcasing leading innovations and technologies on Digital India.

The conference would serve as a platform for to speak about the proposed UP Investors' Summit on February 21-22, 2018, in The state government is looking to attract private investment commitments of about Rs 1,00,000 crore. The previous editions of the IIM World Management Conference were hosted by IIM-Calcutta (2013), IIM-Kozhikode (2014), IIM-Indore (2015) and IIM-Ahmedabad (2016). The forum offers a platform to academicians, researchers, practitioners, policymakers and thought-leaders to exchange ideas and foster collaboration.

The event comprises exhibitions, conferences, talks and brainstorming sessions.