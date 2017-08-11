You are not above God: Sreesanth to BCCI

An irate S on Friday vowed to make a competitive comeback despite BCCI's decision to appeal against the lifting of the life-ban on the tainted pacer.



On Thursday, the decided to appeal to the Division Bench of High against lifting of life ban on the 34-year-old.



"@ I'm not begging ,I'm asking to give my livelihood back .Its my right. U guys are not above God. I will play again..???????????," an angry wrote on his twitter page."Cmon @ this is worst u can do to anyone that too who is proven innocent not just once but again and again..Don't know why u doing this?," he lamented further.was banned for life by the for his alleged role in the spot-fixing in 2013. Last Monday, a single judge bench of the High had passed an order that the bowler's life-ban be lifted.However, the is firm on its stand that they will not allow the speedster to make an immediate comeback.has played 27 Tests, 53 ODIs and 10 T20 Internationals for India with his last international appearance being in August 2011.