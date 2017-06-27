You can convert PIO cards to OCI till Dec 31: Centre tells Indian diaspora

The has extended for six months the last date for applying for conversion of Person of Indian Origin (PIO) cards to Overseas Citizens of (OCI) cards to December 31 this year.



"The Home Ministry has decided to extend the date for submission of the for registration as card holder by the erstwhile PIO till December 31, 2017," an official said.



This was for the fourth time the date for conversion of to cards has been extended since March 31, 2016.



The PIO card was first implemented in 2002 as a benefit to foreign nationals who could establish at least a third generation tie to Indian origin. The PIO card was valid for travel, work, and residence in for a period of 15 years.



The card was implemented in 2005, carried more expansive benefits than the PIO card, and was valid for the holder's lifetime.



had announced in 2014 that the PIO and cards would be merged and the would be given maximum possible benefits.



Simultaneous existence of PIO and cards led to confusion among People of Indian Origin residing abroad, officials said.

