You may soon watch popular films, TV shows on demand on 1,300 trains

You can soon watch a film or catch up on your favourite TV show on smartphones, or other devices during those boring train journeys.



Minister of State for Rajen Gohain on Wednesday said the ministry has sought proposals from interested parties to provide on-board on 1,300 select



"Under the content on demand policy, onboard through pre-loaded audio/video content on personal devices of will be provided on 1,300 including Shatabdi, Rajdhani express for which the request for proposal (RPF) has been issued on July 6," Gohain said in a written reply in theOnce the system is in place, will be able to watch an array of popular films, serials and sitcoms on their laptops, and other devices.However, the package will come at a price.According to the Ministry of the public transporter aims to monetise the service based on captive eyeballs at rail premises as part of its efforts to increase its non-fare from the current 5 per cent to 10-20 per cent.