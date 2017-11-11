You need my permission to come to Alibaug: MLC scolds Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and his fans who had gathered to see him at Alibaug may not have expected what transpired there recently. The star was in Alibaug to celebrate his 52nd birthday and was inside his yacht parked at the Alibaug jetty.
Alibaug MLC, Jayant Patil wanted to board his own yacht that was parked next to Shah Rukh Khan's yacht but the presence of a large crowd prevented him from doing it. The crowd was waiting for Shah Rukh to come out and Patil couldn't go through. Eventually the police helped him, he told Free Press Journal.
He was able to board his yacht by going through Shah Rukh's yacht. It is then that he was recorded shouting at the actor.
'You may be a superstar but you don't own Alibaug. Without my permission you can't come to Alibaug," he shouted as seen in the mobile video tweeted by ANI.
#WATCH: Jayant Patil, Maharashtra MLC from Alibaug, heckled Shah Rukh Khan for not coming out of his yacht at Alibaug Jetty (Mobile video) pic.twitter.com/lq5owiKZnw— ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2017
