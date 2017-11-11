You need my permission to come to Alibaug: MLC scolds Shah Rukh Khan

and his fans who had gathered to see him at may not have expected what transpired there recently. The star was in to celebrate his 52nd and was inside his yacht parked at the jetty.



MLC, Jayant Patil wanted to board his own yacht that was parked next to Shah Rukh Khan's yacht but the presence of a large crowd prevented him from doing it. The crowd was waiting for Shah Rukh to come out and Patil couldn't go through. Eventually the police helped him, he told Free Press Journal.



#WATCH: Jayant Patil, Maharashtra MLC from Alibaug, heckled Shah Rukh Khan for not coming out of his yacht at Alibaug Jetty (Mobile video) pic.twitter.com/lq5owiKZnw — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2017

He was able to board his yacht by going through Shah Rukh's yacht. It is then that he was recorded shouting at the actor.'You may be a superstar but you don't own Without my permission you can't come to Alibaug," he shouted as seen in the mobile video tweeted by ANI.