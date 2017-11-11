JUST IN
Business Standard

You need my permission to come to Alibaug: MLC scolds Shah Rukh Khan

The MLC was upset at not being able to board his own yacht because of the crowd that had gathered for a glimpse of the film star at the jetty

BS Web Team 

Shah Rukh Khan, SRK
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan poses with media photojournalist on the occasion of his 52nd birthday celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

Shah Rukh Khan and his fans who had gathered to see him at Alibaug may not have expected what transpired there recently. The star was in Alibaug to celebrate his 52nd birthday and was inside his yacht parked at the Alibaug jetty.

Alibaug MLC, Jayant Patil wanted to board his own yacht that was parked next to Shah Rukh Khan's yacht but the presence of a large crowd prevented him from doing it. The crowd was waiting for Shah Rukh to come out and Patil couldn't go through. Eventually the police helped him, he told Free Press Journal.


He was able to board his yacht by going through Shah Rukh's yacht. It is then that he was recorded shouting at the actor. 

'You may be a superstar but you don't own Alibaug. Without my permission you can't come to Alibaug," he shouted as seen in the mobile video tweeted by ANI. 

First Published: Sat, November 11 2017. 12:22 IST

