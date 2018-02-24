You're cooler than the King Khan: Shah Rukh to Uber CEO Khosrowshahi

-
ALSO READUber will continue to burn capital in India: Dara Khosrowshahi Dara Khosrowshahi is a Trump critic:10 things you must know about new Uber CEO How Uber drove from Immelt to Whitman before stopping for Khosrowshahi Uber may let riders request drivers with high ratings: CEO Khosrowshahi It's confirmed! Expedia's Dara Khosrowshahi is Uber's new CEO
-
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan met Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of ride sharing company Uber, and told him that he was cooler than the king.
Khosrowshahi, who is here to attend the Global Business Summit 2018, on Friday tweeted a photograph with Shah Rukh.
"This is the part where the fancy CEO tries to look cool by posing with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, the King Khan himself.
Note to self: gotta work on my haircut," Khosrowshahi captioned the image.
Shah Rukh replied to him by saying: "You are cooler than the 'King', my man. Great to meet you."
The actor, 52, is here to attend the summit on Saturday, where he will be speaking about Bollywood's digital push and what it means to the stakeholders.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU