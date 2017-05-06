You will never be forgotten, Nirbhaya, says Priyanka Chopra

Bollywood Actor has penned an emotional note in which she welcomed the Supreme Court's verdict in the case and said finally justice, which the entire country demanded, has prevailed.

The SC upheld the death sentence to four men convicted in the December 16, 2012, and murder of a 23-year-old woman.

"Justice - that was what the entire country demanded five years ago and never let the nation forget. Each voice that joined the battle was strident and clear - the six must be punished. Finally, they will pay. The brutality of such crimes is something I refuse to accept!" Priyanka wrote in her post.

The 34-year-old "Bjairao Mastani" star said she fails to understand how such a could ever happen in a 21st century society.

She said the past cannot be undone and so every citizen must make a promise that they will never stop protesting against such "brutal and demoniacal crimes" in the future.

"That we, as a modern 21st century society, allow such heinous things to happen to our women never ceases to trouble me. Unfortunately, the past can never be undone. So, we move on and make a promise to ourselves.

"That when an entire country is unified in wanting something, action is taken. This awakening, this unified voice to stop such brutal and demoniacal crimes, as our said, is what we must never let go onto mute mode. You will never be forgotten, "

Priyanka said it may have taken five years but she is proud of the justice system of the country.

"The flame of this verdict should singe not just the dastardly four (of the other two, one is dead and one accused is a juvenile) but such perpetrators in India as well.

"I'm so Proud of the justice system for hearing her voice.. In her dying declaration she appealed that her perpetrators not be spared.