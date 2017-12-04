You won't be forgotten; Bollywood pays tribute to stalwart Shashi Kapoor

celebrities Aamir Khan, and paid tributes to Shashi Kapoor, one of the stalwarts of the Indian cinema industry, who passed away on Monday at the age of 79.

The actor had been suffering from an old-age related illness.

The 'Dangal' star tweeted, "Shashi uncle was not only a great star and a passionate filmmaker, but also a wonderful human being. His work has always given Indian audiences great joy. His contribution to Indian theatre was huge, Prithvi theatre is the favourite venue of both performers and audiences alike. His passing away is a sad day for all of us. My condolences to Sanjana, Kunal, Karan and everyone in the family. May his soul rest in peace. Love and respect. a."

Here's what the other celebs tweeted:

Karan Johar: #RIPShashiKapoor ...the most charming and enigmatic actor ever...a gentleman movie star! His legacy in film and theatre is exceptional...thoughts and prayers with the family....his work will always live on...



Ajay Devgn: You won't be forgotten. Rest in peace #ShashiKapoor ji.





So sad to hear the passing of the most charming #ShashiKapoor ji, really saddened by this news. Pray for his soul to find peace. Thank him for the amazing memories he gave us all. Condolences to the Kapoor family. #RIP SIR. — (@rampalarjun) December 4, 2017

Bipasha Basu: RIP Sir. You will be deeply missed by all #ShashiKapoor



