Young Kashmiri Lieutenant killed by terrorists; army promises retribution

Condemning the abduction and murder of Lieutenant Ummer Fayaz by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, General officer Commanding-In-Chief of the South Western Comd. and Colonel of the Rajputana Rifles on Wednesday dubbed it as 'cowardice and barbaric act of terrorism'.

Lt. Gen Abhay Krishna in an official statement said, "We condemn this cowardice and barbaric act of and pay rich tribute to Lt.Ummer Fayaz the brave martyr of our Regiment and share the grief of the family and assure them of all support."

Expressing grief over the incident, the senior officer further condoled the bereaved family saying their fraternity stands shoulder to shoulder with the grieving kin at this tragic hour.

"I also assure family that perpetrators of the heinous crime and dastardly act will not be spared," he added.

Marking it as a watershed moment in the valley, the Lt. Gen asserted that the people of Kashmir will decisively turn the tide against

Earlier in the day, Union Defence Minister Arun Jaitley dubbed the cold blooded murder as a 'dastardly act of cowardice.'

Taking to Twitter Jaitley said, "Abduction & murder of Lt. Ummer Fayaz by terrorists in Shopian is a dastardly act of cowardice. This young officer from was a role model."

Asserting that the deceased officer was an exceptional sportsman, Jaitley said his sacrifice reiterates nation's commitment to eliminate from the Valley

The young officer, who was abducted and then brutally killed by terrorists, was cremated with full honours in Sursun in Pulwama,

Lieutenant Fayaz from RAJRIF unit in Akhnoor had gone to attend the wedding of his uncle's daughter at Batapura (Near Behibagh) on Tuesday, from where he was reportedly abducted by terrorists and today morning his bullet riddled body was found at Harmen, said the Army in a statement.

His mortal remains underwent postmortem at the District Hospital in Shopian and was subsequently brought to Sursun for burial with full military honors.

Lt. Fayaz was commissioned on 10th December 2016 from the Defence Academy and was set to head for the Young Officers Course in September this year.

"He was part of the Hockey Team of NDA, excellent volleyball player. He was physically tough and the troops enjoyed being with him," the Army said.

The police said that the officer was shot by terrorists five times in an orchard.

His body was found lying by a local at Harman orchard and subsequently after being informed, the police rushed to the spot.