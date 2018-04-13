Your silence on violence against women, children unacceptable: Rahul to PM

JUST IN
IANS  |  New Delhi 

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "silence" over the rape incidents in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua and Uttar Pradesh's Unnao was "unacceptable". He prodded him to speak. This is what Rahul Gandhi tweeted: 
 

He also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party governments in these states of "protecting rapists".

In another tweet earlier, Gandhi thanked people who had taken part in the midnight protest in Delhi against the "slumber" that the Modi government was in and sought justice for the victims.

"Thousands of men and women stood up to be counted in the battle for justice and to protest the rising acts of violence against girls and women.

"I thank each and everyone of you for your support. It shall not be in vain," Gandhi said while attaching pictures of people who participated in the protest.

Gandhi, who had led the protest Thursday night, was joined by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her husband Robert Vadra, hundreds of party workers and senior party leaders.

During the protest, Gandhi slammed the Prime Minister over the repeated incidents of violence, rape and murder of women in the country.

"We want the government to take action. Today, women are feeling insecure to move out of their houses. Somewhere a child, a woman is raped, killed and we want that the government should resolve this. The women of the country should feel safe," he had said.
First Published: Fri, April 13 2018. 18:55 IST

