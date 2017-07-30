TRENDING ON BS
Jai Shri Ram remark: Bihar Muslim minister apologises

Youth detained for carrying live bullets at Delhi metro station

Three live bullets of 7.62 calibre were recovered from the bag

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Metro, DMRC
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) | Photo: PTI

An 18-year-old man was apprehended today for allegedly carrying three live bullets in his bag while entering a Delhi metro station, a senior officer said.

The officer involved in metro security said that the incident occurred in the noon at the Kailash colony metro station when a CISF personnel detected bullet-like objects in a bag being screened at the X-ray machine.


The bag belonged to a man identified as Jitendra Kumar (18), a resident of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh.

Three live bullets of 7.62 calibre were recovered from the bag, the officer said.

Kumar was handed over to police after he failed to furnish any government issued document for possessing arms and ammunition, he said, adding that carrying arms and ammunition in the Delhi metro is banned under the law.

