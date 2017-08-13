Yuvraj Singh dropped, Dhoni retains spot for ODI series against Sri Lanka

Struggling batsman was today dropped from India's limited overs squad for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka while former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was retained by the selectors.



Talented Karnataka batsman Manish Pandey, who recently led the India A squad to a tri-series win in South Africa, made a comeback to the team.



Squad:

Four senior bowlers, including pace duo of Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav, have been rested along with leading spinners R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.Young paceman Shardul Thakur also made a comeback to the team. Senior Pro Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested for the series against the West Indies has also been included in the 15-man squad for the and Twenty20 series.The five-match series will begin on Sunday at Dambulla. India's tour of Sri Lanka will conclude with second Twenty20 in Colombo on September 6.(Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, (vice-captain), K L Rahul, Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane, Kedar Jadhav, (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shardul Thakur.

