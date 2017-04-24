TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Govt sees naxal attack as challenge, no one will be spared: Rajnath Singh
Business Standard

Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge announce engagement

In the ongoing IPL season, Sagarika is often seen visiting the stadium and supporting the Delhi team

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Zaheer Khan
Zaheer Khan announces engagement with Sagarika Ghatge

Former Indian cricketer and Delhi Daredevils captain Zaheer Khan on Monday announced his engagement with Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge. 

Zaheer posted a picture with a tweet saying, "Never laugh at your wife's choices. You are one of them !!!  Partners for life. #engaged."

Sagarika also tweeted, "Partners for life !!! #engaged @ImZaheer."

Sagarika acted in the Shah Rukh Khar-starrer Chak De India. The couple attended Yuvraj Singh's engagement together and since speculations were rife that they will soon make a formal announcement. 

In the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season, Sagarika is often seen visiting the stadium and supporting the Delhi team. 

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge announce engagement

In the ongoing IPL season, Sagarika is often seen visiting the stadium and supporting the Delhi team

In the ongoing IPL season, Sagarika is often seen visiting the stadium and supporting the Delhi team
Former Indian cricketer and Delhi Daredevils captain Zaheer Khan on Monday announced his engagement with Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge. 

Zaheer posted a picture with a tweet saying, "Never laugh at your wife's choices. You are one of them !!!  Partners for life. #engaged."

Sagarika also tweeted, "Partners for life !!! #engaged @ImZaheer."

Sagarika acted in the Shah Rukh Khar-starrer Chak De India. The couple attended Yuvraj Singh's engagement together and since speculations were rife that they will soon make a formal announcement. 

In the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season, Sagarika is often seen visiting the stadium and supporting the Delhi team. 
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge announce engagement

In the ongoing IPL season, Sagarika is often seen visiting the stadium and supporting the Delhi team

Former Indian cricketer and Delhi Daredevils captain Zaheer Khan on Monday announced his engagement with Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge. 

Zaheer posted a picture with a tweet saying, "Never laugh at your wife's choices. You are one of them !!!  Partners for life. #engaged."

Sagarika also tweeted, "Partners for life !!! #engaged @ImZaheer."

Sagarika acted in the Shah Rukh Khar-starrer Chak De India. The couple attended Yuvraj Singh's engagement together and since speculations were rife that they will soon make a formal announcement. 

In the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season, Sagarika is often seen visiting the stadium and supporting the Delhi team. 

image
Business Standard
177 22