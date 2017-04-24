Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge announce engagement

Former Indian cricketer and Delhi Daredevils captain on Monday announced his with Bollywood actress

Zaheer posted a picture with a tweet saying, "Never laugh at your wife's choices. You are one of them !!! Partners for life. #engaged."

Sagarika also tweeted, "Partners for life !!! #engaged @ImZaheer."

Sagarika acted in the Shah Rukh Khar-starrer Chak De India. The couple attended Yuvraj Singh's together and since speculations were rife that they will soon make a formal announcement.

In the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season, Sagarika is often seen visiting the stadium and supporting the Delhi team.