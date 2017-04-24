Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge announce engagement

-
Never laugh at your wife's choices. You are one of them !!! Partners for life. #engaged @sagarikavghatge pic.twitter.com/rUOtObFhiX— zaheer khan (@ImZaheer) April 24, 2017
Partners for life !!! #engaged @ImZaheer pic.twitter.com/mRxjpQJfID— Sagarika Ghatge (@sagarikavghatge) April 24, 2017
