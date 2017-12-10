Zaira Wasim case: DCW issues notice to Vistara, seeks reply by December 16

The on Sunday issued a notice to Airlines, seeking reply within six days over the alleged harassment incident of actress Wasim.

The award-winning actress was allegedly harassed by a middle-aged man on a Delhi-to-Mumbai Air flight. She narrated the incident in a video posted on her Instagram page.

Taking a suo-moto cognisance of the incident, the Commission said that it was looking at the matter extremely seriously.

The Commission also sought the following information from the airline by December 16:

1. Were the crew members of Vistaara aware of the molestation incident with Ms. Wasim during her flight? If yes, please inform the action taken by them in the matter along with details of the help and support provided to the girl.

2. List of authorities to whom the matter was reported by Vistaara along with date and time of reporting.

3. Whether CCTVs were installed in the flight? If yes, please provide the footage of the entire flight journey of Ms. Wasim.

4. Details of SOPs followed by Vistaara for dealing with matters of sexual harassment on flight.

5. Whether any case of molestation has occurred on Vistaara flight in India in the past one year? If yes, please provide details of the same and action taken by Vistaara in the matter.

6. Copies of guidelines (if any) issued by Ministry of Aviation, GOI regarding dealing with sexual harassment cases on flight.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) sought details from Air in the matter.

Taking note of the incident, the airline has also ordered a detailed investigation into the incident.

"We are aware of the incident reported by Wasim onboard our flight UK981 last night from Delhi to Mumbai. We are carrying out a detailed investigation of the incident which apparently involved a male passenger on the flight," the airline said in a statement.

The airline also apologised, saying that they have zero tolerance for such behaviour.



