Zaira Wasim harassment case: My husband is innocent, says accused's wife

The wife of the passenger, who allegedly tried to molest actress Zaira Wasim on a flight, on Monday denied the allegation and said her husband's foot was kept on the armrest but not with an intention to harass.

"My husband is innocent; he had no intention to molest. There was a young death in family, which is where he went, and hadn't slept for 24 hours. He asked the crew to not disturb and wanted to sleep. His foot was on the armrest, but not with an intention to harass," the wife of the accused told ANI.

"There was no immediate reaction by her. I don't know why she levelled these allegations. Maybe there was a misunderstanding. He is a family man and can never do such a thing. We want justice," she added.

The accused was arrested on Sunday by Mumbai's Sahar Police and was brought before the court on Monday.

The incident came to light when Zaira shared the ordeal she had to go through in an Instagram story on Saturday night.

Hours after the actress made the allegation, the airline apologised and said they had zero tolerance for such behaviour.

The airline authorities also ordered an investigation into the matter and said they were talking to its crew and reaching out to fellow passengers to "understand the incident at greater length."

Taking cognisance of the matter, Minister of State for Civil Aviation said that the accused passenger would be put on the no-fly list if the allegations were found to be true.