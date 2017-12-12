Zaira Wasim molestation case: Vistara submits final report to DGCA

today submitted its final probe report to aviation regulator on the incident of a man allegedly molesting actor on board a Delhi- Mumbai flight this week, an airline source said on Tuesday.



Following the incident on December 9, one Vikas Sachdev was arrested for allegedly molesting the actor.



The source said the airline has submitted its final investigation report into the incident to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).According to the source, the detailed probe report was prepared after talking to all the people concerned in the incident, including Wasim, crew and ground handling staff.Earlier, the airline had submitted an initial report to theThe source also said that no action has been taken against any staffer as no one has been found guilty of any violation.When contacted, spokesperson was not available for comment."We are deeply concerned and regret the unfortunate experience had onboard our flight last night. We continue to give this case our highest attention and are extending our full support to all relevant authorities for the investigations underway," the airline had said in a statement on December 10.The "Dangal" actor, who had narrated her ordeal on the flight from Delhi to Mumbai on Instagram, had said that a passenger sitting behind her put his feet on her armrest.In the video, which Wasim recorded immediately after deboarding the flight, the 17-year-old actor broke down several times.