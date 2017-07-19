Zakir Naik's passport revoked on NIA's request

-
The Indian passport of televangelist Zakir Naik, who is wanted in connection with his role in a terror case, was on Tuesday revoked on the NIA's request, an official statement said here.
"The Regional Passport Office, Mumbai, has revoked the Indian passport of Dr Zakir Abdul Karim Naik, resident of B-1005/1006 Jasmine Apartment, 65-B, Dockyard Road, Mazagaon, Mumbai, under the provisions of the Passport Act 1967," a National Investigation Agency (NIA) statement said.
The NIA had requested the External Affairs Ministry to revoke Naik's passport after he failed to respond to three summons in cases filed under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against him last year, an NIA official said.
The NIA took the step after a special NIA court on April 21 issued non-bailable warrant against Naik and subsequently issued proclamation on June 15 requiring his appearance.
Following the Dhaka terror attacks last year, the NIA had filed the case against Naik, 51, and other officials of his Mumbai-based NGO Islamic Research Foundation.
Naik was on a tour abroad at that time and has since not returned to India allegedly to evade arrest under various charges, including inspiring terrorist activities and money-laundering.
In December last, the Central government had permanently cancelled the FCRA licence of Naik's NGO and his educational trust after declaring it as a terror outfit.
