Zara is selling your dad's 'lungi' for Rs 5000 & Twitter can't deal with it

Top apparel brand Zara is selling a skirt that looks like the Indian 'Lungi' for $89.9.
The mink-coloured womenswear is described as, 'Flowing skirt with draped detail in the front' with a 'front slit detail at the hem' and 'zip fastening in the back hidden along the seam'. Source: Zara websiteTwitterati pounced on the Spanish brand on Tuesday, trolling the 'skirt' left, right and centre. Their grief is that Zara is taking the consumer for a ride by selling a 'dad's lungi' that might cost a few hundred rupees at most for approximately Rs 5000. Here are a few interesting tweets:
Wouldn't #Thalaivaa #Rajnikanth make the right kind of #BrandAmbassador for this? #Zara #Lungi and of course then #branded #LungiDance? https://t.co/ACSNl70kUD— Abdulla Masoom (@Abdmas) January 30, 2018
Zara zara behekta hai... (Look what you've done, Thalaivar!) https://t.co/EVmrkQ2hYE— Kaushal Karkhanis (@kaushal) January 30, 2018
If you need an argument as to why it's important to have BAME people at every level in business and marketing, I give you the lungi-dads-skirt disaster by @ZARA where literally ANY Indian person could've pointed out in two minutes what the problem is with this
