INS Karanj reborn as Navy's Scorpene class submarine: 10 things to know
Zara is selling your dad's 'lungi' for Rs 5000 & Twitter can't deal with it

Twitterati pounced on the Spanish apparel brand in no time

Source: Zara website

Top apparel brand Zara is selling a skirt that looks like the Indian 'Lungi' for $89.9.

The mink-coloured womenswear is described as, 'Flowing skirt with draped detail in the front' with a 'front slit detail at the hem' and 'zip fastening in the back hidden along the seam'. Twitterati pounced on the Spanish brand on Tuesday, trolling the 'skirt' left, right and centre. Their grief is that Zara is taking the consumer for a ride by selling a 'dad's lungi' that might cost a few hundred rupees at most for approximately Rs 5000. Here are a few interesting tweets:

First Published: Wed, January 31 2018. 11:55 IST

