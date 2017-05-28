Zika landed in India in 2016: All you need to know about the dreaded virus

Zika, the dreaded virus which had most of the world worried last year, had reached India in 2016 itself, and the first confirmed cases were reported from Ahmedabad, in Gujarat.





As reported earlier, Ahmedabad has reported the first confirmed cases of in India. In its latest disease outbreak news dated May 26, the World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed three cases of from Ahmedabad, including a pregnant lady tested this January.

All the three cases had been confirmed by the Union Health Ministry's laboratories — first in January 2016, then in November 2016 and the last one in January 2017.

WHO said, “The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare-Government of India (MoHFW) reported three laboratory-confirmed cases of disease in Bapunagar area, Ahmedabad District, Gujarat, State, India.”

The WHO note said that a 34-year-old female delivered a clinically well baby at BJMC in Ahmedabad on November 9, 2016. During her hospital stay, she developed a low-grade fever after delivery. No history of fever during pregnancy and no history of travel for the past three months was reported. A sample from the patient was referred to the Viral Research & Diagnostic Laboratory at the BJMC for testing and thereafter found to be positive for She was discharged after one week (on November 16, 2016). The sample was re-confirmed as positive by RT-PCR and sequencing at NIV, Pune.

Method of transmission:

The is primarily transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected Aedes species mosquito.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a mother infected with the virus near the time of delivery can pass on the virus to a newborn baby at the time of birth. However, the adds that such cases are rare. Additionally, the agency says that it is possible that the virus can be passed from mother to foetus during pregnancy and such a method of transmission is under investigation.

Symptoms:

According to the CDC, about one in five people infected with the will actually become ill. The most common symptoms are fever, rash, joint pain and conjunctivitis. Additionally, infected people who develop the disease may also suffer from muscle pain and headaches. The time between exposure to the virus and emergence of symptoms of the disease is not known. The symptoms are similar to those of and chikungunya — diseases spread through the same mosquitoes that transmit the

The illness is usually mild with symptoms lasting for several days to a week. Severe cases requiring hospitalisation are uncommon and the agency adds that deaths reported due to the disease are rare.

Treatment:

Currently, no vaccines or specific medications are available to prevent or treat Zika infections according to the According to an article in The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) from last year, an effective and safe vaccine is probably 3-10 years away even with accelerated research.

The has cautioned people to not take aspirin and other non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), like ibuprofen and naproxen. The agency has advised that Aspirin and NSAIDs should be avoided until can be ruled out to reduce the risk of hemorrhage

Zika and microcephaly:

The has been associated with cases of microcephaly — a congenital condition which leads to a shrunken head circumference and developmental problems in children.

According to the JAMA article, Brazil has reported nearly 4,000 cases of suspected microcephaly in 2015, representing a 20-fold increase from 2010 through 2014. The article adds that evidence of the has been found in the placenta and amniotic fluid of mothers and in the brains of foetuses or newborns. However, causation between and microcephaly is not yet established.

