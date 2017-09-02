Zydus Cadila gets US health regulator nod to market Mycophenolate Mofetil

-
ALSO READZydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market anti-dementia drug Zydus gets audit report of Ahmedabad-based SEZ plant from USFDA Zydus Cadila receives USFDA approval to market blood pressure drug Zydus Cadila gets final USFDA nod for hypertension drug Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for high blood pressure, heart disorder drug
-
Cadila Healthcare today said its group firm Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the USFDA to market Mycophenolate mofetil for injection used in organ transplants to prevent rejection.
The approval is for Mycophenolate Mofetil injection of strength 500mg/vial, the company said in a BSE filing.
The drug is indicated for use in combination with other drugs -- cyclosporine and corticosteroids for prophylaxis of organ rejection in patients receiving kidney, liver or heart transplants, it added.
It will be manufactured at the group's formulations manufacturing facility at Moraiya, Ahmedabad, the company said.
The group now has more than 140 approvals and has so far filed over 300 ANDAs, the filing said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU