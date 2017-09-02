JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Health

Hockey India sacks chief coach Roelant Oltmans
Business Standard

Zydus Cadila gets US health regulator nod to market Mycophenolate Mofetil

The group now has more than 140 approvals

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

drugs, medicines
The approval is for Mycophenolate Mofetil injection of strength 500mg/vial

Cadila Healthcare today said its group firm Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the USFDA to market Mycophenolate mofetil for injection used in organ transplants to prevent rejection.

The approval is for Mycophenolate Mofetil injection of strength 500mg/vial, the company said in a BSE filing.


The drug is indicated for use in combination with other drugs -- cyclosporine and corticosteroids for prophylaxis of organ rejection in patients receiving kidney, liver or heart transplants, it added.

It will be manufactured at the group's formulations manufacturing facility at Moraiya, Ahmedabad, the company said.

The group now has more than 140 approvals and has so far filed over 300 ANDAs, the filing said.

First Published: Sat, September 02 2017. 17:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements