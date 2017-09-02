Zydus Cadila gets US health regulator nod to market Mycophenolate Mofetil

today said its group firm has received final approval from the to market for injection used in organ transplants to prevent rejection.



The approval is for injection of strength 500mg/vial, the company said in a filing.



The drug is indicated for use in combination with other drugs -- cyclosporine and corticosteroids for prophylaxis of organ rejection in patients receiving kidney, liver or heart transplants, it added.It will be manufactured at the group's formulations manufacturing facility at Moraiya, Ahmedabad, the company said.The group now has more than 140 approvals and has so far filed over 300 ANDAs, the filing said.